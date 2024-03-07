Cement Production Exceeding Local Demand - Cabinet
Local cement production has reached 2.6 million tonnes, against a demand of 1.6 million, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni has said.
Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Nyoni said local cement manufacturers are now producing above optimal levels resulting in the stockpiling of the product. She said:
Cabinet notes that the local industry is now producing above optimal levels.Feedback
… companies are producing a combined 160 500 metric tonnes per month against the installed capacity of 241 000 metric tonnes per month.
Depressed local demand has resulted in the companies stockpiling cement and reducing production. The cabinet advises the nation that there is now adequate cement on the market.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Zimbabwe’s four main cement producers are PPC Zimbabwe, Khaya Cement and Sino Zimbabwe Cement.
Last year, the government approved the importation of cement. That was after the country experienced an acute shortage of the product which resulted in prices being hiked by over 100%.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals