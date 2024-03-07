Cement Production Exceeding Local Demand - Cabinet

… companies are producing a combined 160 500 metric tonnes per month against the installed capacity of 241 000 metric tonnes per month.

Depressed local demand has resulted in the companies stockpiling cement and reducing production. The cabinet advises the nation that there is now adequate cement on the market.

Zimbabwe’s four main cement producers are PPC Zimbabwe, Khaya Cement and Sino Zimbabwe Cement.

Last year, the government approved the importation of cement. That was after the country experienced an acute shortage of the product which resulted in prices being hiked by over 100%.

More: Pindula News

