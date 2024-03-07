Civil Servants Set To Receive Election-related Outstanding Allowances

The memo is titled: “Request for payment of US$16 002 000 to clear outstanding mop-up mobile registration exercise allowances for Civil Registration Department.”

Guvamatanga said the civil servants will receive the allowances in foreign currency. He said:

The exercise did not receive cash support during the 2023 financial budget. Our letter dated October 23, 2023, also refers. Given the resource constraints against competing demands related to government programmes and projects, the Treasury commits to settle the outstanding amount in three batches commencing in March 2024. To restore value lost due to depreciation, payment of allowances will be made in foreign currency. Accordingly, Treasury will release the resources for payment of outstanding allowances over three months.

Guvamatanga copied the letter to Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube, his deputy David Mnangagwa, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

Other senior officials who are copied on the letter include Edwin Zvandasara, the accountant-general, Percy Takavarasha, chief director for expenditure management and one A Mukurazhizha who is director of recurrent expenditure management.

The Government is notorious for delaying the release of funds for the payment of allowances to civil servants who take part in national programmes.

In the past, civil servants who have been engaged during censuses, election-related activities, and even teachers who mark Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examinations have complained of being paid at least four months after the exercise.

