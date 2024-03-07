Google’s Senior VP, James Manyika, Says Zimbabwe Has A Way Of Embarrassing Its Diaspora

Manyika was asked by a reporter to explain what he has done, and how he can help Zimbabwe on AI. He responded:

When I think about how I can help Zimbabwe, it's a two-way street. There are things that I am doing, I have helped set up scholarships and fellowships to help Zimbabweans get access to resources and opportunities. But Zimbabwe has to do some things too. It must make it easy for people like me to help. It's a two-way street.



It's not a one-way street. It's not that I will go around the world saying 'Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe', only for Zimbabwe to embarrass me. It doesn't work. That's what we need between those of us outside, and those at home. Let's help each other to uplift Zimbabwe.

Last year, Manyika was named among the Top 100 people in AI by TIME magazine.

Meanwhile, at the recent UNECA summit, Manyika spoke about the opportunities for AI in Africa, which include healthcare and climate monitoring.

He also cautioned that AI had its downsides, including its likely impact on jobs.

To deal with this, Manyika said African youths need training to help them adapt to new technologies like AI.

