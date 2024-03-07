Zambezi River Flows Fall Alarmingly

3 minutes ago Thu, 07 Mar 2024 12:25:52 GMT

The Zambezi River flows have been falling over the past several weeks, and as of 06 March this year, the flow at Chavuma gauging station was about a third of the flow recorded on the same date in 2023.

The Chavuma gauging station is situated on the left bank of the Zambezi River, approximately 2 kilometres upstream from the Chavuma Falls and accounts for about 40% of the water that is recorded at the Victoria Falls.

The low water flow recorded at the station shows that the Kariba Catchment at Kariba Dam received below-normal rainfall during the current 2023/24 summer season.

