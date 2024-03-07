ZETDC Fined US$200 For Causing The Death Of A 52-year-old Man

7 minutes ago Thu, 07 Mar 2024 07:03:48 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has been fined US$200 for culpable homicide.

ZETDC was hauled before the Murambinda Magistrates’ Court, accused of causing the death of Havatendi Kangetsambo (52) who was electrocuted by exposed wire cables at a farm paddock in March 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority considers the US$200 fine too lenient and has vowed to appeal the sentence. The NPA said:

