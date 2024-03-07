ZETDC Fined US$200 For Causing The Death Of A 52-year-old Man
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has been fined US$200 for culpable homicide.
ZETDC was hauled before the Murambinda Magistrates’ Court, accused of causing the death of Havatendi Kangetsambo (52) who was electrocuted by exposed wire cables at a farm paddock in March 2022.
The National Prosecuting Authority considers the US$200 fine too lenient and has vowed to appeal the sentence. The NPA said:
ZETDC was ordered to pay a fine of USD200.
Culpable homicide refers to the unlawful act of causing a person’s death, but it is held not to amount to murder.
