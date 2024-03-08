Thank you for your immense contribution to the music industry and the entertainment at our ZANU PF rallies throughout the years. Your efforts to entertain us supporters at our star rallies are most appreciated.

Chivayo has been making headlines by generously gifting luxury cars to musicians, most of them aligned with the ruling ZANU PF party.

He recently purchased a car for Jah Prayzah, worth a staggering US$180 000 in recognition of his album titled “Mudhara Achauya”, which featured the song “Kutonga Kwaro”.

The song “Kutonga Kwaro” became the soundtrack during the November 2027 military coup that ousted the late former President, Robert Mugabe.

Chivayo also awarded Sulumani Chimbetu, worth US$140 000 and praised the musician for his unwavering support for the ruling party, ZANU PF, during their rallies.

His ties to ZANU PF and his lavish spending have drawn attention, leading to discussions about his motivations and also the source of his funds.

