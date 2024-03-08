Woman Gives Birth Secretly, Throws Newborn Into A Dip Tank

The crime came to light on 03 March when the body of the now-deceased baby was discovered floating in the dip tank.

Chisora appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court and was found guilty of concealing a child. She will be sentenced this Friday, 08 March, 2024.

Concealing the birth of a child is a serious offence with legal consequences. The Concealment of Birth Act (Chapter 9:04) outlines the legal provisions related to this crime.

According to section 106(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, any person who disposes of the body of a newly born child with the intent to conceal the fact of their birth commits an offence.

This applies whether the child died before, during, or after birth. Upon conviction, the offender can face a fine or imprisonment for up to three years.

More: Pindula News

