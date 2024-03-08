Zim Government Must Reveal Itai Dzamara's Whereabouts - Amnesty International

Nine years after the enforced disappearance of Itai Dzamara, the Zimbabwean authorities continue to impede the delivery of justice, truth, and reparations. Their failure to launch an effective investigation into Dzamara’s disappearance sends the chilling message that activists seeking to demand accountability from the government are no longer safe. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Itai Dzamara’s family and friends have endured nine painful years waiting for truth and justice over his enforced disappearance. His family needs closure from the agonizing uncertainty they have been subjected to. The feeling of insecurity and fear that his disappearance has generated is not limited to his close relatives but also affects the broader civil society community.

Chikwanda reiterated Amnesty International’s call for the government to set up an independent, judge-led Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Dzamara’s abduction, with powers to subpoena witnesses.

She said the findings of the Commission of Inquiry must be made public and those suspected of criminal responsibility should be brought to justice in fair trials.

Dzamara was abducted on 9 March 2015 by five men while he was at a barber shop in Harare’s Glen View suburb.

His abductors reportedly accused him of stealing cattle before handcuffing him, forcing him into a white truck with concealed number plates, and driving off. He has not been seen since then.

Before his abduction, on 7 March 2015, Itai had addressed a rally in Harare where he called for mass action to address the deteriorating economic conditions in Zimbabwe and for the late President Robert Mugabe to step down.

He was previously targeted by state security agents, beaten, abducted, and unlawfully detained.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment