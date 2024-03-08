ZIMCHE Nullifies All Honorary Degrees Awarded By International Institute of Philanthropy

6 minutes ago Fri, 08 Mar 2024 13:17:26 GMT

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has said the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) is not authorised to award degrees in Zimbabwe as it is not a registered higher education institution.

ZIMCHE is responsible for the accreditation and registration of all higher education institutions and programmes in Zimbabwe and also ensures that these institutions and programs meet national standards for quality assurance and education.

IIP has conferred honorary degrees upon several Zimbabweans, among them Dilesh Nguwaya, Midlands businesswoman Smelly Dube, Fatima Maruta, who runs an orphanage, and Paul Shambare.

