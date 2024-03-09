Declare Farming Season A National Disaster - ZAPU

I, therefore, implore the Government to declare this farming season a national disaster so that people receive the necessary interventions and aid on time.

If there is no or little rain, it’s obvious people will lose their crops, vegetables, and livestock.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

This is why, as ZAPU, we are saying the farming season should be declared a national disaster because it’s affected by drought.

ZAPU’s call comes after the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, declared the ongoing drought in that country a national disaster and emergency.

Hichilema said Zambia had gone without rain for five weeks at a time when farmers needed it the most.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, some areas last received effective rainfall in the second week of January.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment