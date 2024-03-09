Govt Pledges To Assist Bulawayo Address Water Crisis

There was a disbursement of ZWL$6.9 billion at the end of February for the City of Bulawayo as part of devolution funds.

Some of that money is required in local currency and some of it in foreign currency depending on the nature of what the local authority projects to be implemented.

For example, if they want to buy cement they will use that local currency, but if they want to purchase inputs from outside the country they will now need to go to the foreign exchange mechanism to get money through the central bank.

We are going to have a regular conduct to see how we as a ministry of governance can then play that interface role with the Finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to ensure we have critical situations like we have here whereby we try to facilitate [on] foreign currency.