More Changes Loom At ZBC As New Board Undertakes Restructuring Exercise

He is accused of running an alleged “elaborate scheme” to financially benefit from Presidential foreign trips.

In the process, Chekai is said to have sidelined veteran broadcaster and chief correspondent Reuben Barwe who had for decades anchored the beat. Said the source:

Chekai took advantage of the acrimonious relationship between Barwe and Mutsvangwa, who accused him of abetting his hounding from the ZANU PF party during the ill-fated Mugabe era star rallies which finally saw Mutsvangwa being fired from the party. So it was payback time for the Mutsvangwas who used Chekai as a proxy to harass Barwe. He is also being accused of not having been up to the task during the August 23 elections. He is likely to be replaced by Merit Mudziwembiri.

Reports suggest that several ZBC workers facing disciplinary cases were called back to work. Among them was Tendai Munengwa who was suspended unprocedurally in a case that ZBC had no interest in.

When contacted by NewsDay on Friday, Rushwaya refused to comment on the issue, saying she was in a series of meetings.

Adelaide Chikunguru, who was ZBC’s chief executive officer resigned recently after she was initially suspended for various alleged corporate transgressions and incompetence.

