Robert Mugabe Statue Set To Be Erected At RGMI Airport

6 minutes ago Sat, 09 Mar 2024 04:35:20 GMT

A statue for the late former President Robert Mugabe will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport in Harare.

As reported by NewsDay, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has invited tenders from interested fine artists to bid and produce a life-size statue of the late former Head of State. A Government Gazette General Notice 310 of 2024 reads: