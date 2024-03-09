Robert Mugabe Statue Set To Be Erected At RGMI Airport
A statue for the late former President Robert Mugabe will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport in Harare.
As reported by NewsDay, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has invited tenders from interested fine artists to bid and produce a life-size statue of the late former Head of State. A Government Gazette General Notice 310 of 2024 reads:
National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is pleased to invite expressions of interest from fine artists to produce a life-size statue of the late former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, RG Mugabe to be installed at the RG Mugabe International Airport.Feedback
Mugabe was forced to resign in 2017, under pressure from the military and public protests.
He passed away on 06 September 2019, in Singapore at the age of 95, and was laid to rest in the courtyard of his home in the rural village of Kutama, Zvimba, Mashonaland West, where he was born.
Pindula News
