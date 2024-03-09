Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGeneral

Robert Mugabe Statue Set To Be Erected At RGMI Airport

6 minutes agoSat, 09 Mar 2024 04:35:20 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Robert Mugabe Statue Set To Be Erected At RGMI Airport

A statue for the late former President Robert Mugabe will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport in Harare.

As reported by NewsDay, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has invited tenders from interested fine artists to bid and produce a life-size statue of the late former Head of State. A Government Gazette General Notice 310 of 2024 reads:

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is pleased to invite expressions of interest from fine artists to produce a life-size statue of the late former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, RG Mugabe to be installed at the RG Mugabe International Airport.

Mugabe was forced to resign in 2017, under pressure from the military and public protests.

He passed away on 06 September 2019, in Singapore at the age of 95, and was laid to rest in the courtyard of his home in the rural village of Kutama, Zvimba, Mashonaland West, where he was born.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.

Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Robert MugabeRobert Mugabe Statue

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback