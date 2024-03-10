Four-year-old Boy Dies After Choking On A Bottle Top

Here are some important things to do when a child is choking:

For children aged over one year, encourage the child to lean forward and give 5 firm back blows between the shoulder blades.

If the object still hasn’t dislodged, perform chest thrusts. Find the child’s breastbone (between and slightly below the nipples). Press down five times with enough pressure to press the chest down about one-third.

If the object still hasn’t dislodged, return-to-back blows and then repeat the chest thrusts.

If the child becomes unconscious at any point, start CPR immediately.

However, it is important to always seek professional medical advice in emergencies.

