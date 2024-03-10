Four-year-old Boy Dies After Choking On A Bottle Top
5 minutes agoSun, 10 Mar 2024 12:50:12 GMT
A four-year-old boy from Lion Park, Harare, died after he choked on a bottle top on Saturday, 09 March.
According to a ZRP statement, the boy choked on a bottle top which he mistakenly swallowed during child play. Police said:
ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred in Lion Park, Harare on 09/03/24 in which a male juvenile aged 4 years died. The victim was allegedly choked with a bottle top which he mistakenly swallowed during child play.Feedback
Here are some important things to do when a child is choking:
- For children aged over one year, encourage the child to lean forward and give 5 firm back blows between the shoulder blades.
- If the object still hasn’t dislodged, perform chest thrusts. Find the child’s breastbone (between and slightly below the nipples). Press down five times with enough pressure to press the chest down about one-third.
- If the object still hasn’t dislodged, return-to-back blows and then repeat the chest thrusts.
- If the child becomes unconscious at any point, start CPR immediately.
However, it is important to always seek professional medical advice in emergencies.
