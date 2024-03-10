PSL Bans Bottles, Cans, Cooler Boxes, Pushcarts At Stadiums

The security officials will be conducting thorough searches at entry points and anyone found in possession of prohibited objects will be denied entry.

Matches between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo have been characterised by violence in recent seasons.

In May 2022, the PSL suspended all matches following pitch invasions, violence and vandalism at a game between Highlanders and Dynamos.

The match, dubbed “The Battle of Zimbabwe”, at Barbourfields Stadium, was abandoned after a referee was attacked by a fan, a perimeter fence was pushed over, and goalposts were vandalised.

Meanwhile, the first edition of The Battle of Zimbabwe during the ongoing 2024 PSL season is currently underway.

More: Pindula News

