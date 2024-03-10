PSL Bans Bottles, Cans, Cooler Boxes, Pushcarts At Stadiums
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has banned bottles, cans, cooler boxes, pushcarts, buckets and other items from stadiums on matchdays to ensure the safety of fans and players.
In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, PSL communication and media liaison officer, Kudzai Bare, said the banned items have in the past been used as weapons at matches. Said Bare:
This serves to advise that for the purposes of safety and security, objects including bottles, cans, cooler boxes, pushcarts, buckets and other items that may be used as weapons or missiles or those that may endanger the safety of others are prohibited during Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches.Feedback
The security officials will be conducting thorough searches at entry points and anyone found in possession of prohibited objects will be denied entry.
Matches between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo have been characterised by violence in recent seasons.
In May 2022, the PSL suspended all matches following pitch invasions, violence and vandalism at a game between Highlanders and Dynamos.
The match, dubbed “The Battle of Zimbabwe”, at Barbourfields Stadium, was abandoned after a referee was attacked by a fan, a perimeter fence was pushed over, and goalposts were vandalised.
Meanwhile, the first edition of The Battle of Zimbabwe during the ongoing 2024 PSL season is currently underway.
