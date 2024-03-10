Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

PSL Matchday 1 Results: Bosso Beat DeMbare, Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Win

6 minutes agoSun, 10 Mar 2024 18:14:53 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
PSL Matchday 1 Results: Bosso Beat DeMbare, Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Win

Highlanders overcame bitter foes Dynamos 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played this Sunday, 10 March, at Barbourfields Stadium.

Melikhaya Ncube gave Bosso the lead in the 19th minute before Achiford Faira extended the lead to two goals after 48 minutes.

DeMbare, however, found a consolation through Alex Mandinyenya who pulled one back just after the hour mark.

Highlanders managed to hold onto their lead until full-time.

In other matches played this Sunday, Manica Diamonds were beaten 3-2 by Simba Bhora at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, and Hwange beat Yadah 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.

Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

On Saturday, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted side Arenel Rovers.

Former champions FC Platinum beat Chegutu Pirates 1-0 while CAPS United lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn.

Here are the results of PSL Matchday 1 results:

Sunday, 10 March 2024

Highlanders 2-1 Dynamos

Manica Diamonds 2-3 Simba Bhora

Hwange 1-0 Yadah

Saturday, 09 March 2024

CAPS United 0-1 Chicken Inn

Arenel Movers 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

FC Platinum 1-0 Chegutu Pirates

ZPC Kariba 2-2 TelOne

Green Fuel 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

PSLPremier Soccer League

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback