PSL Matchday 1 Results: Bosso Beat DeMbare, Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Win

6 minutes ago Sun, 10 Mar 2024 18:14:53 GMT

Highlanders overcame bitter foes Dynamos 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played this Sunday, 10 March, at Barbourfields Stadium.

Melikhaya Ncube gave Bosso the lead in the 19th minute before Achiford Faira extended the lead to two goals after 48 minutes.

DeMbare, however, found a consolation through Alex Mandinyenya who pulled one back just after the hour mark.

