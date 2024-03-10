PSL Matchday 1 Results: Bosso Beat DeMbare, Simba Bhora, FC Platinum Win
Highlanders overcame bitter foes Dynamos 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played this Sunday, 10 March, at Barbourfields Stadium.
Melikhaya Ncube gave Bosso the lead in the 19th minute before Achiford Faira extended the lead to two goals after 48 minutes.
DeMbare, however, found a consolation through Alex Mandinyenya who pulled one back just after the hour mark.
Highlanders managed to hold onto their lead until full-time.
In other matches played this Sunday, Manica Diamonds were beaten 3-2 by Simba Bhora at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, and Hwange beat Yadah 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium.
On Saturday, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted side Arenel Rovers.
Former champions FC Platinum beat Chegutu Pirates 1-0 while CAPS United lost 1-0 to Chicken Inn.
Here are the results of PSL Matchday 1 results:
Sunday, 10 March 2024
Highlanders 2-1 Dynamos
Manica Diamonds 2-3 Simba Bhora
Hwange 1-0 Yadah
Saturday, 09 March 2024
CAPS United 0-1 Chicken Inn
Arenel Movers 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars
FC Platinum 1-0 Chegutu Pirates
ZPC Kariba 2-2 TelOne
Green Fuel 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
