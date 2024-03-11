13 Zimbabweans Killed In A Bus Accident In South Africa
Thirteen (13) Zimbabweans died while 26 others were injured in a bus accident in South Africa on Saturday evening.
According to the Chronicle, the now-deceased and injured Zimbabweans were aboard a Simplex Bus Company coach which collided with a haulage truck on the N1 Highway near Hex River Pass in the Western Cape, South Africa.
The bus was reportedly travelling from Harare to Cape Town.
The accident occurred some 130 kilometres before the passengers could reach their destination.
The driver died on the spot after he reportedly tried to jump out of the bus.
In a statement on Sunday night, the SA Trucker said:
Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where survivors were rushed to Worcester Hospital for urgent medical attention.
The extent of their injuries varied, with some in critical condition, fighting for their lives.
The cause of the accident is not known at the moment, however, authorities have since launched investigations into the tragic crash.
Zimbabwe’s Consular General in Cape Town, Esther Mudambo confirmed the accident, saying the injured were ferried to Noodsentrum Hospital in the Western Cape.
More: Pindula News