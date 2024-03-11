13 Zimbabweans Killed In A Bus Accident In South Africa

5 minutes ago Mon, 11 Mar 2024 05:04:21 GMT

Thirteen (13) Zimbabweans died while 26 others were injured in a bus accident in South Africa on Saturday evening.

According to the Chronicle, the now-deceased and injured Zimbabweans were aboard a Simplex Bus Company coach which collided with a haulage truck on the N1 Highway near Hex River Pass in the Western Cape, South Africa.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Harare to Cape Town.

