Bikita RDC Chief Executive Officer Dies After Consuming Poison

His death was confirmed to The Mirror by Bikita RDC chairperson Thomas Mataga.

Chibhi’s tragic death comes after Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando dispatched a team of investigators on Tuesday to look into various allegations of corruption.

There was also pressure on councillors to pass a vote of no confidence on the CEO.

Last year, Chibhi reportedly received a council loan and procured 6 Toyota GD6 vehicles, and registered them in the names of individual managers.

The Mirror also reported that another Bikita RDC manager (Administration), Nomatter Gezera collapsed two days ago after Chitando ordered that she be suspended for alleged corruption along with other senior council officials.

Gezera is reportedly admitted at a hospital in Kadoma.

