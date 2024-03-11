Mines Ministry Secretary, Pfungwa Kunaka Accused Of Circumventing Granite Export Ban

5 minutes ago Mon, 11 Mar 2024 08:41:18 GMT

The Mines and Mining Development Ministry permanent secretary, Pfungwa Kunaka, is accused of issuing a company called Inducon a waiver to continue the export of raw granite, despite a Government ban.

The Government banned the export of raw granite through Statutory Instrument 127 of 2022.

However, Kunaka reportedly issued a six-month waiver to Inducon to continue the raw export of granite, while shutting out others.

Feedback