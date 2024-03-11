United States Is Not The Judiciary Of The World - Muswere

6 minutes ago Mon, 11 Mar 2024 11:38:42 GMT

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere says the United States has no right to impose sanctions on another sovereign state as this is a violation of international law.

Speaking an interview with The Sunday Mail on Saturday, Muswere hit out at the U.S. for renewing sanctions against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several high-ranking officials for alleged corruption and violation of human rights.

Muswere said Zimbabwe has enough democratic institutions to safeguard the country’s democracy such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Corruption and an independent Judiciary. He said:

