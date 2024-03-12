17 Houses To Be Demolished In Cowdray Park

5 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 07:32:33 GMT

Seventeen (17) houses in the Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo are set to be demolished to make way for the construction of a proposed stormwater drain.

The City of Bulawayo said the drain will alleviate perennial flooding in the area.

In its latest council report, the local authority said that the City Director of Engineering Services, Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said affected homeowners will be relocated. Said Ncube:

