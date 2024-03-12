17 Houses To Be Demolished In Cowdray Park
Seventeen (17) houses in the Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo are set to be demolished to make way for the construction of a proposed stormwater drain.
The City of Bulawayo said the drain will alleviate perennial flooding in the area.
In its latest council report, the local authority said that the City Director of Engineering Services, Sikhumbuzo Ncube, said affected homeowners will be relocated. Said Ncube:
The Council of 1st of June 2022 resolved that Beneficiaries of stand numbers 18666, 18667, 18668, 18712, 18853, 18852, 20143, 20144, 20145, 20113 20074, 20060, 20061, 20062, 20063, 19837 and 19807 to be relocated to allow for the construction of the proposed stormwater drainage that would help alleviate flooding in the area.
Urban flooding is a major challenge in Zimbabwe which poses unique challenges in densely populated areas.
Even small rainfall amounts of rain cause flooding as rainwater has nowhere to go because urban areas are covered with impervious surfaces like roads, parking lots, and buildings. These surfaces prevent water from infiltrating the ground.
Construction of homes in areas prone to flooding, such as wetlands and floodplains, has exacerbated the problem.
