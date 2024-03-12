Kalisto Pasuwa Is The Highest Paid Coach In Malawi
Former Dynamos and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa is said to be the highest-paid coach in Malawi, earning more than US$6 000 per month.
Pasuwa is in charge of free-spending Nyasa Big Bullets with whom he won all four trophies they competed in last season.
According to a Malawi publication, The Nation, Nyasa Big Bullets are reportedly paying Pasuwa US$6 050 per month.
His first salary was reportedly US$5 000, but his contract has a clause of a 10 percent hike annually.
The former national team coach is also getting an equivalent of $180 as a fuel allowance, a similar amount in winning bonus, a $120 communication allowance and a $60 monthly training allowance.
Other benefits include a house and a fully paid subscription to DStv.
Pasuwa, a four-time Castle Lager Premier Soccer League coach, won the Airtel Top 8, the FDH Cup, the league championship and the Castel Cup, in Malawi in the 2023 season.
Pasuwa won his fifth consecutive TNM Super League title with the Malawi champions last season.
During his successful stint as Dynamos coach, Pasuwa won 12 trophies which include four league titles.
