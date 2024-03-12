Kalisto Pasuwa Is The Highest Paid Coach In Malawi

7 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 06:12:22 GMT

Former Dynamos and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa is said to be the highest-paid coach in Malawi, earning more than US$6 000 per month.

Pasuwa is in charge of free-spending Nyasa Big Bullets with whom he won all four trophies they competed in last season.

According to a Malawi publication, The Nation, Nyasa Big Bullets are reportedly paying Pasuwa US$6 050 per month.

