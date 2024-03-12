Mapeza Names Warriors Squad For Malawi Tournament

9 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 17:18:04 GMT

Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named a squad for the four-nation tournament to be played this month in Malawi during the international break.

The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from 18 to 26 March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The squad include the likes of Macauley Bonne, Shane Maroodza and Miley Tavaziva who all play in England.

Feedback