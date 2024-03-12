Pindula|Search Pindula
Mapeza Names Warriors Squad For Malawi Tournament

9 minutes agoTue, 12 Mar 2024 17:18:04 GMT
Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named a squad for the four-nation tournament to be played this month in Malawi during the international break.

The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from 18 to 26 March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The squad include the likes of Macauley Bonne, Shane Maroodza and Miley Tavaziva who all play in England.

However, Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba and winger Bill Antonio will miss the tournament as they are both injured.

Here is the squad for the four-nation tournament:

GOALKEEPERS

Martin Mapisa, Donovan Bernard, Marley Tavaziva

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza, Divine Lunga, Gerald Takwara, Kevin Moyo, Teenage Hadebe, Peter Muduhwa, Munashe Garananga, Emmanuel Jalai, Jordan Zemura, Joey Phuthi

MIDFIELDERS

Marshall Munetsi. Junior Makunike, Andy Rinomhota, Tivonge Rushesha, Tawanda Chirewa, Walter Musona

STRIKERS

Tinotenda Kadewere, Daniel Msendami, Tawanda Maswanhise, Macauley Bonne

