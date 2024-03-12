Mapeza Names Warriors Squad For Malawi Tournament
Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named a squad for the four-nation tournament to be played this month in Malawi during the international break.
The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from 18 to 26 March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The squad include the likes of Macauley Bonne, Shane Maroodza and Miley Tavaziva who all play in England.
However, Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba and winger Bill Antonio will miss the tournament as they are both injured.
Here is the squad for the four-nation tournament:
GOALKEEPERS
Martin Mapisa, Donovan Bernard, Marley Tavaziva
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza, Divine Lunga, Gerald Takwara, Kevin Moyo, Teenage Hadebe, Peter Muduhwa, Munashe Garananga, Emmanuel Jalai, Jordan Zemura, Joey Phuthi
MIDFIELDERS
Marshall Munetsi. Junior Makunike, Andy Rinomhota, Tivonge Rushesha, Tawanda Chirewa, Walter Musona
STRIKERS
Tinotenda Kadewere, Daniel Msendami, Tawanda Maswanhise, Macauley Bonne
More: Pindula News