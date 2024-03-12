Mudiwa Hood Disowns Bogus Honorary Doctorate

14 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 06:32:42 GMT

Musician and businessman Mudiwa Hood has disowned an honorary doctorate awarded by the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP).

This comes after the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) said IIP is not authorised to award degrees in Zimbabwe as it is not a registered higher education institution.

In a post on social media, Hood said he declined the honorary PhD when it was initially offered in 2023, but IIP came back early this month saying the offer was to recognise his humanitarian work and philanthropy. He wrote:

