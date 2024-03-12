Oscar Pambuka Hints On Next Move After Release From Prison

The news read by Oscar Pambuka. I thank you, Lord for the gift of life. It is you Almighty God who sets the captives free. Thank you for delivering me and restoring my life. I speak light in my life and yours as well. See you on the rebound. It’s game on and love you mafia. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The text was accompanied by a picture of himself reading the news on ZBCtv, along with the hashtag #TheRestoration.

Pambuka and his co-accused, Psychology Maziwisa were convicted of two counts of fraud and each sentenced to six years and five months in prison.

The court, however, conditionally suspended part of the sentence, leaving them to serve only two years and six months each.

Pambuka’s lawyer, Panashe Sagwete, then appealed against his conviction and sentence.

Last week, High Court judges Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero granted the appeal.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment