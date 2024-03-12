Tropical Storm Filipo Brings Relief To Mashonaland

4 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 08:56:15 GMT

Tropical Storm Filipo which was projected to make landfall over northeastern Ihambane Province in Mozambique early Tuesday, 12 March resulted in thunderstorms in the Mashonaland provinces on Monday.

In a weather update on Monday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD said moisture being drawn into the country from the north due to the low-pressure weather system brought 36mm of rainfall to Guruve, which is in Mashonaland Central Province.

The MSD also said districts in the eastern parts of the country such as Chipinge, Chiredzi and Chimanimani were also expected to have localised heavier downpours of above 30mm this Tuesday, again due to tropical storm Filipo. It said:

