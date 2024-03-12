ZIFA Announces Young Warriors Squad For Malawi Four Nations Tournament

8 minutes ago Tue, 12 Mar 2024 13:19:22 GMT

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has announced the U20 National Team Squad for the Malawi Four Nations Tournament later this month.

The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from 18 to 26 March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Earlier on Tuesday, ZIFA announced the appointment of Simon Marange as the head coach and Backlyfield Chivenga as assistant coach of the Young Warriors.

