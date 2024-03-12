ZIFA Announces Young Warriors Squad For Malawi Four Nations Tournament
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has announced the U20 National Team Squad for the Malawi Four Nations Tournament later this month.
The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from 18 to 26 March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Earlier on Tuesday, ZIFA announced the appointment of Simon Marange as the head coach and Backlyfield Chivenga as assistant coach of the Young Warriors.
Here is the squad:
Goalkeepers
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Isaacs Rutsito (CAPS United)
Tariq Ngwenya (Herentals)
Defenders
Mvelo Nkoza (Highlanders)
Allan K Karakadzai (Simba Stars)
Allan Chapinduka (AYSA)
Nyaradzai Ndlovu (Ngezi)
Terence Chiyangwa (Green Fuel)
John Denzel (Norton Community FC)
Midfielders
Quinton Longwe (Hwange)
Blessed T Mashonganyika (Bikita Minerals)
Attitude Munsaka (Hwange)
Takunda Nyangani (Yadah)
Taffy Morris Musamba (Green Fuel)
Nisbet Joe Muzenda (Ngezi)
Prince Ndhlovu (Highlanders)
Mafios Chihweta (Dynamos)
Leon Usai (CAPS United)
Alpha Chiwashira (Chicken Inn)
Strikers