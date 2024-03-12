Zimbabwe Safe From Tropical Storm Filipo

In a weather update on Tuesday, 12 March, the MSD said Tropical Storm Filipo brought rainfall amounts of less than 15mm in some parts of the country. The MSD said:

Tropical Storm Filipo made landfall over Mozambique in the early hours of this morning. The highest was 62mm in Beira, Mozambique while Massangena, more inland Mozambique, received 33mm, as Filipo lost strength and headed further southward.

In Zimbabwe, the rainfall due to Filipo was below 15mm [14mm (Chipinge) and 11mm (Mukandi)] in the East Highlands, with windy and cloudy conditions in Manicaland and Masvingo.

Meanwhile, Filipo is also drawing moisture into the country from the north, this resulted in isolated thunderstorms in the Mashonaland Provinces with the highest recorded in these provinces being in Kotwa with 29mm and 12mm in Dotito.

The Meteorological Services Department will continue to monitor and keep the nation advised on any developments.