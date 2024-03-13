Sengezo Tshabangu's CCC Faction Lays Claim To Party Finances Under Political Parties Finance Act

3 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 09:44:49 GMT

A Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) faction aligned to “recalls kingpin” Sengezo Tshabangu has written to the government requesting the disbursement of funds due to the opposition party under the Political Parties Finance Act.

For a party to qualify for State funding under the Act, it must secure at least 5 per cent of the total vote in a general election.

The CCC faction’s interim treasurer Mbuso Siso on Tuesday, 12 March told NewsDay that they held a meeting in Bulawayo last year and resolved that the party should open a bank account.

