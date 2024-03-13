Warriors Substantive Coach "Soon" - ZIFA

5 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 14:12:43 GMT

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee says it will soon be announcing a substantive coach to guide the senior national team (The Warriors) in their 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

ZIFA on Tuesday, 12 March announced the re-appointment of FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza on an interim basis.

In the absence of a substantive coach, ZIFA appointed Mapeza to take charge of the Warriors just for the duration of the four-team tournament in Malawi next week

