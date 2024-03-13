Warriors Substantive Coach "Soon" - ZIFA
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee says it will soon be announcing a substantive coach to guide the senior national team (The Warriors) in their 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifiers.
ZIFA on Tuesday, 12 March announced the re-appointment of FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza on an interim basis.
In the absence of a substantive coach, ZIFA appointed Mapeza to take charge of the Warriors just for the duration of the four-team tournament in Malawi next week
The tournament involves Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya and hosts Malawi from 18 to 26 March.
The tournament is aimed at helping participating countries prepare for the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Mapeza will be assisted by reigning Castle Lager Coach of the Year and Ngezi Platinum coach, Takesure Chiragwi.
In response to an inquiry by Zimpapers Sports, ZIFA said a substantive head coach and technical team will be announced soon. ZIFA said:
The association will soon be announcing a substantive head coach and technical team to oversee the Warriors FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFCON qualifying campaign.
ZIFA also appointed Orlando Pirates reserve team coach Simon Marange as the new Head Coach of the U20 men’s Zimbabwe national team.
Marange signed a long-term contract that is, however, performance-based.
More: Pindula News