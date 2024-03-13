Western Cape Bus Accident: Transport Minister Orders Simlex To Suspend Operations

6 minutes ago Wed, 13 Mar 2024 04:50:46 GMT

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, has ordered Simlex Transport and Logistics (Pvt) Ltd to suspend operations until the bus company is compliant with all relevant regulations.

This comes after one of the company’s coaches was involved in an accident on Saturday, 9 March, in Western Cape, South Africa, which resulted in the death of 13 Zimbabweans and injuries to 12 others.

The bus was travelling from Harare to Cape Town when it collided with a haulage truck along the Hex River Pass, approximately 140 kilometres before Cape Town.

Feedback