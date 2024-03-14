11-year-old Declan Stanger Raises US$6 000 For Rusape Boy
A 12-year-old boy from Rusape, who has hearing challenges, is scheduled to visit a specialist in Harare after his friend raised US$6 000 for him last Saturday.
As reported by H-Metro, Declan Stanger (11), who is white, fulfilled his pledge to ride his bicycle from Halfway House to Rusape in a fund-raising ride for his friend Simbarashe Pako (12).
Declan’s mother, Kerry-Anne Stanger, confirmed her son accomplished his mission last Saturday. She said:
We have raised $6 000 as of now, Declan rode the 38 km in 2.5 hours with three short stops to hydrate. He (Simba) will see a specialist along Baines Avenue.
Motorists and passers-by were understanding and patient and one gentleman even stopped to donate.
Simba is booked to see the specialist for his initial consultation tomorrow (today) at 11 AM and we will then have a better idea of what can be done to help him going forward.
Simba’s parents were very grateful and happy for Declan’s efforts to help their son, his friend.
Kerry-Anne Stanger hailed her son for finishing the physically draining race. She said:
Declan was tired but finished strong and determined and felt proud that he completed it which would bring some help for his friend Simba.
She appealed for more donations adding that they do not yet know how much is required by the doctors.
