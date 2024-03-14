Cimas Donates US$13 000 To Cancer Association Of Zimbabwe

We are now a family with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, and we will continue to support you. As promised, we are handing over to you all the proceeds that we raised (US$13 753) from the iGo Half Marathon. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



We are grateful to our key partners Pick n Pay and ZimPure who partnered us in making the event a success.

At last year’s iGo Half Marathon, Cimas had anticipated having 1 000 athletes for both Harare and Bulawayo, but the event was oversubscribed and raised US$13 753.

Cancer Association of Zimbabwe general manager Junior Mavu said it is through such donations from Cimas that cancer patients and their families are supported. Said Mavu:

Our heartfelt thanks to Cimas for supporting us and the cause because you have always done it year in, and year out. For us to be able to do what we do, it is because of such support. This donation will go a long way in helping cancer patients and their families. Cancer treatments and drugs are expensive and not every patient is on medical aid or health insurance, so for those who are not on medical aid, treatment becomes very difficult, and this is where we chip in, but because of the high numbers, we are not able to help everyone as desired.

This year’s edition of the iGo Half Marathon is expected to be even bigger and better, targeting 2 000 runners in both Harare and Bulawayo.

The half marathon also raises awareness about men’s health and wellness, promoting a sense of companionship and solidarity with all men battling prostate and testicular cancer.

Last month, Cimas Health Group donated 500 Novo Nordisk Levemir Insulin Pens worth $27 500 to the Diabetes Association of Zimbabwe.

The donation was a considerable boost for the diabetic community in Zimbabwe to assist those affected by the chronic disease, providing them with the essential medication and support required to manage their condition effectively.

