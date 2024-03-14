Gweru Plans To Upgrade Aerodrome Into Cargo Airport

7 minutes ago Thu, 14 Mar 2024 06:47:40 GMT

The City of Gweru is planning to upgrade its aerodrome into a cargo airport to boost business development in Zimbabwe’s third-largest city.

This was revealed by Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko at a recent full council meeting.

As reported by NewsDay, Chivhoko said an agreement with a private partner for the commencement of the airport project will be signed soon. He said:

