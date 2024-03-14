Gweru Plans To Upgrade Aerodrome Into Cargo Airport
The City of Gweru is planning to upgrade its aerodrome into a cargo airport to boost business development in Zimbabwe’s third-largest city.
This was revealed by Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko at a recent full council meeting.
As reported by NewsDay, Chivhoko said an agreement with a private partner for the commencement of the airport project will be signed soon. He said:
We are working on upgrading the Gweru aerodrome into a fully-fledged specialised cargo airport.
In the next few months, we will be doing a groundbreaking ceremony after completing the paperwork process.
Chivhoko said the local authority also intends to resuscitate Go Beer, which is expected to commence production in eight months.
Gweru United Residents and Ratepayers Association Trust executive director David Chikore said:
All these are noble ideas but they should start running on the ground to improve council revenue streams so that as ratepayers we also benefit from improved service delivery.
The Gweru City Council is owed over ZWL$79 billion by debtors and mainly relies on rates for its operations.
