Your President Mnangagwa looks like an ancient opaque beer known as SCUD, which is why it was named ED because it is as rotten as him.

Mandiki appeared in court and faced charges of undermining and insulting the Office of the President.

The State presented its case, with three witnesses testifying against Mandiki. On Wednesday, March 13, the State concluded its presentation.

Mandiki is expected to submit his defence on April 3. He contends that Tonhorayi is framing him as part of a political vendetta.

He said his political journey includes transitioning from being a member of the opposition to joining ZANU PF in 2018, which may contribute to the existing animosity between the two individuals.

