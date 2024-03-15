Rotherham United Confirms Andy Rinomhota’s Availability For Four-Nation Tournament

Rinomhota, currently on loan from Cardiff City, will be available to play in the tournament.

Rotherham United midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been called up to the senior Zimbabwe National Team squad for the latest round of fixtures. The on-loan Cardiff City midfielder will jet off to an invitational tournament, where the Warriors will take on the hosts Malawi, Zambia and Kenya between the 18th and 26th of March. Leeds-born Rinomhota qualifies for the national team through his father and has been called up alongside other EFL players including Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle, Macauley Bonne of Cambridge United and Reading’s Tivonge Rushesha. Everyone at Rotherham United would like to congratulate Andy on his call-up to the national team and wish him all the best during the round of international fixtures.

Zimbabwe’s match against neighbouring Zambia is scheduled for March 23 at 2 pm CAT, followed by another encounter at 5 pm CAT.

The winners will compete in the final on March 26, while the losing teams will face off in the 3rd/4th place play-off earlier on the same day.

The Under 20’s semifinals are also set for Thursday, March 21, with the final and third-place playoffs taking place on Sunday, March 24.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B, England)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town, England, Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC, Saudi Arabia), Kevin Moyo (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor, Turkey), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Munashe Garan’anga (KV Mechelen, Belgium), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle England), Jordan Zemura (Udinese, Italy), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday, England).

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Reims, France), Junior Makunike (Simba Bhora), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading, England), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham, England), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves, England) Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Strikers: Tino Kadewere (Nantes, France), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana) Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester, England), Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United, England).

