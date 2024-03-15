Top Performing Cabinet Ministers Announced

3 minutes ago Fri, 15 Mar 2024 12:47:11 GMT

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Anxious Masuka has been rated the top performing Minister for the second year running.

Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Paul Nyoni was rated as the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs.

The 2023 performance evaluation results and the signing of performance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024 were presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare.

