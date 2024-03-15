Top Performing Cabinet Ministers Announced
The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Anxious Masuka has been rated the top performing Minister for the second year running.
Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Paul Nyoni was rated as the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs.
The 2023 performance evaluation results and the signing of performance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024 were presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare.
Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet announced the evaluation results for fiscal year 2023 Performance Contracts.
Below is the full list of the Top Performers:
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Cabinet Ministers
1. Anxious Masuka – Minister of Agriculture
2. Amon Murwira – Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Permanent Secretaries
1. Fanuel Tagwira – Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
2. Mavis Sibanda -Ministry of Women Affairs
Ministers of Provincial Affairs
1. Owen Ncube – Midlands ProvinceDr M.
2. Marian Chombo- Mashonaland West Province
Secretaries of Provincial Affairs
1. P. Nyoni Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
2. M. Senza Midlands Province
Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions
Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)
Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities
Best Performer: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa Masvingo City Council
1st Runner Up: Mr R. Dube – Victoria Falls City Council
2nd Runner Up: Dr. S Nyakudya – Mvurwi Town Council
Mayors for Urban Local Authorities
Best Performer: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council
1st Runner Up: A. Zinhanga – Kwekwe City Council
2nd Runner-Up: Alderman S Ndlovu – Plumtree Town Council
Rural local Authorities
Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities
Best Performer: 1. A. Mawonde – Mhondoro – Ngezi
1st Runner Up: T. Matavire Chivi Rural District Council
Chairpersons for Rural District Councils
Best Performer: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council
1st Runner Up: J. Gwanzura – Marondera Rural District Council
2nd Runner: H. Muzaeni – Mutare Rural District Council.
Chief Executive Officers for State-Owned Enterprises
Best Performer: Mr T. Mhiko Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
1st Runner Up: Eng. Q Kanhukamwe – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
2nd Runner Up: Eng. S. Marume – Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF)
Chairpersons for State-Owned Enterprises
Best Performer: Mr I. Craig – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
1st Runner Up: Eng. F. Maviya – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
2nd Runner Up: Ms C. Mlambo – ZimTrade
More: Pindula News