Senegal’s Top Opposition Leader Freed From Prison 10 Days Before Presidential Poll

Upon his release, he was greeted outside the prison by crowds of supporters waving flags, chanting, and holding up posters.

Sonko had been in prison since July and has fought a prolonged legal battle to run for president in the upcoming election.

His fiery campaign to tackle corruption has resonated with young people in a country facing economic hardship, partly attributed to Russia’s war in Ukraine which has led to rising food and energy prices.

Sall himself decided not to seek a third term in office after Sonko’s supporters launched months of protests that at times turned deadly.

Sonko’s presidential bid faced legal challenges, including accusations of rape and defamation in 2021.

He was acquitted of the rape charges but was convicted of corrupting youth and sentenced to two years in prison last summer, which ignited deadly protests across the country.

His supporters maintain that these were efforts to derail his candidacy.

Sonko’s release follows Sall’s decree to exonerate political prisoners, including hundreds who were arrested in the violent protests last year.

Sall tried to postpone the election last month, just weeks before it was to take place on February 25.

The Constitutional Council rejected Sall’s postponement and ordered the government to set a new date as soon as possible.

More: Pindula News

