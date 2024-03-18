Chamisa Seeks SADC Mediation In Zimbabwe's Political "Impasse"

Mukwende was a community leader, church elder, social worker and citizen mobiliser, who is survived by several grandchildren, most of whom live in the diaspora.

Chamisa expressed deep concern over the trend of Zimbabweans seeking economic refuge in other countries instead of contributing to their homeland’s development. He said:

The economy is in tatters and it is affecting every citizen. I am not talking about politics but the state of the economy. I heard that about 300 relatives (of the late Mukwende) are in the UK (United Kingdom). This is very worrisome and this is where the country needs to be cured. We can’t have our people working abroad, we can’t have a productive workforce in foreign lands. We cannot have multitudes of people failing to work for their country because they are abroad. We want Zimbabweans to come back into their country and enjoy their country. We have the best country, we have the richest country, we have the most beautiful country in the world, and the people themselves are beautiful and have kind hearts that is why there is no war even if things are messed up. We don’t fight but work together to correct it.

The funeral attendance marked one of Chamisa’s rare public outings since his departure from the CCC.

Amid rumours swirling about his imminent launch of another blue colour-themed political formation, Chamisa was flanked by his trusted lieutenant, Amos Chibaya, and Masvingo City Mayor Alec Tabe, among other dignitaries.

More: Pindula News

