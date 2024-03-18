Itel A70 256GB: Common Questions Answered. Price, Why So Much Storage and RAM

Generally in technology, prices keep coming down and itel simply passes these prices down to customers.

A70 was the first phone to break this $100 barrier with 256GB storage. But expect even more phones to come out this year with such a price and storage. Even other brands like Redmi.

Still this price is too low mhani!

As much as you think the price is low in Zimbabwe, it’s actually lower in other markets like Nigeria. This phone is going for less than $70 in Nigeria.

Why is this phone cheaper than those with 128GB storage.

Yes, other itel phones with less storage are going for much more.

itel P40+ which has 128GB storage is going for $114

S23+ curved screen which is has 128GB is going for $164

And the recently released itel P55 which also has 128GB is going for $119

See, a phone’s ability is more than just storage and RAM. The processor (moyo wefoni) is the more important than storage and ram.

The processor in the A70 is a Unisoc T603. But processor names are meaningless without saying how it compares to the processors in the other phones. So, compared to the processors in the more expensive itel phones such as the P40+, S23 and P55, this is a slower one.

Besides the processor, there are also other specs to consider when buying a phone: the battery size, the camera quality, the display quality, the operating system.

Without going into too much detail, processor aside:

The P40+ has a bigger battery (7000mAh) compared to the A70. It also has a bigger and brighter display, and a better Android version.

The S23+ has a beautiful curved screen, a bigger screen size and a more advanced camera system

The P55 also has a much more advanced camera system, and brighter display

If you can afford the more expensive phone, even with 128GB storage, it’s a much more powerful phone than the A70. Which brings us to…

Who is the ideal person for the itel A70

Everyone. Really, it depends on the situation.

It’s the right phone for you if you:

want a phone below $100 but still want lots of storage, very good RAM, and good speed to run your WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok etc…

need a second phone for other things – maybe you want a different WhatsApp line on a different phone. Or a different phone for work WhatsApp and calls….

are a small business and want a “reception” phone to just take general business calls and WhatsApp conversations.

want to buy a phone for your mother or father, whom you know don’t spend too much time on their phone but you still want to reach them on WhatsApp.

need to buy a phone for your child who is less than 13 years old (the kind of age where you can reset it anytime to start afresh.)

got your phone stolen, or it broke and need a quick replacement what will cover all the basics

It’s the wrong phone for you if:

You use your phone a lot for productive tasks.. like attending to 50+ work WhatsApp groups, answering +50 calls a day, storing lots of work documents. The processor is just not designed for that. The battery will not last the whole day on heavy usage. Go for the P40+ instead

Photography is extremely important to you. You want to take lots of nice pictures and share them. The camera is not advanced enough for this. Consider the S23, Tecno Spark 20 and P55 instead.

You want to play lots of advanced games on your phone. It will not be powerful enough and this may drain your battery. itel P55 5G which is $144 is probably what you’re looking for

You want a battery that lasts 3 days. Go for the P40+for that

Pindula is an official itel, Tecno and Infinix mobile retailer in Zimbabwe. Later we’ll cover why we focus on these brands and not other brands such as Samsung, iPhone, Huawei and so forth.

