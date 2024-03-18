PSL Matchday 2 Results: FC Platinum Beats Ngezi; Chegutu Pirates, Manica Diamonds Lose Again
FC Platinum continued their dominant performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) during matchday two.
In a clash of titans at the Baobab Stadium, FC Platinum emerged victorious against reigning champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.
The battle of wits between the Warriors’ interim head coach, Norman Mapeza, and his assistant, Takesure Chiragwi, resulted in a convincing 2-0 win for FC Platinum.
PSL debutants Chegutu Pirates faced another setback, this time against ZPC Kariba. After their opening weekend defeat by FC Platinum, Chegutu Pirates lost both matches 0-1.
Dynamos, with their passionate “seven million” fans, squandered a 2-0 lead over Hwange at the Colliery. Chipangano mounted a spirited comeback, and the match ended in an exciting 2-2 draw.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Here are the results from the weekend matches:
- Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Highlanders
- Chegutu Pirates 0-1 ZPC Kariba
- Simba Bhora 1-1 Green Fuel
- Ngezi Platinum 0-2 FC Platinum
- Telone 3-1 Manica Diamonds
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Arenel Movers
- Herentals 0-2 Caps United
- Dynamos 2-2 Hwange
More: Pindula News