PSL Matchday 2 Results: FC Platinum Beats Ngezi; Chegutu Pirates, Manica Diamonds Lose Again

PSL debutants Chegutu Pirates faced another setback, this time against ZPC Kariba. After their opening weekend defeat by FC Platinum, Chegutu Pirates lost both matches 0-1.

Dynamos, with their passionate “seven million” fans, squandered a 2-0 lead over Hwange at the Colliery. Chipangano mounted a spirited comeback, and the match ended in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Here are the results from the weekend matches:

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Highlanders

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 ZPC Kariba

Simba Bhora 1-1 Green Fuel

Ngezi Platinum 0-2 FC Platinum

Telone 3-1 Manica Diamonds

Chicken Inn 0-0 Arenel Movers

Herentals 0-2 Caps United

Dynamos 2-2 Hwange

