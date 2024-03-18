South African Man Accused Of Zimbabwe Bomb Threat Speaks Out

Govender said he began working remotely for a company in Zimbabwe, as its general manager in July 2023.

He said this was his first trip to Zimbabwe for work and he did not know the bullets were in his bag. Said Govender:

This was my first time in an aeroplane. I was meant to spend a week in Zimbabwe for business. I did not realise that the suitcase I was carrying had bullets in one of the compartments. At the airport in South Africa, they did not detect the bullets so it came as a surprise to me when scanners picked up the bullets at the airport in Zimbabwe. At the time of my arrest, I complied with officials and explained that it was a mistake on my part. I knew I had to face the consequences. I was taken to a holding cell.

Govender said he spent the night in a holding cell and made his first appearance on March 2 at the Harare Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded guilty to being in unlawful possession of ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Govender did not know that the Zimbabwe authorities had linked him with a “John Doe” who had sent an email of a bomb/firearm alert on March 1.

The email had exposed an alleged plan to attack Zimbabwe’s airports and forced the temporary closure of Victoria Falls International Airport. Said Govender:

I spent the weekend in prison, waiting to appear in court on Monday for sentencing. During this time, I was visited by a few people, who told me that I was being linked to sending a bomb threat. I was shocked as this was never mentioned to me in court and I did not understand what was happening.

When he reappeared in court on Monday, Govender represented himself and took full responsibility for having the bullets, saying he made “an honest mistake”. He said:

On Monday evening, I was told that I could pay a fine of $300 (R5 700) or spend four months in prison. I paid the fine but was still kept imprisoned until Wednesday (March 6). I felt trapped and concerned as I had still not been told by the courts or police about the bomb threat case. I was just told that the story was circulating on social media.

Govender remained in custody until his eventual deportation. Despite his release, he asserted that he was never directly questioned regarding the bomb threat allegations.

Interestingly, during this period, his name was widely circulated on social media by Zimbabwean authorities, connecting him to the alleged threat, yet no formal interrogation took place. He said:

The false information delayed my departure. The fact that I had to be deported will affect my life. I assume it was a case of the government not doing their work and proper investigations. There was no link to me, but the authorities used me as a scapegoat to make themselves look good. I was a foreigner in their country and it was easy to blame me, without charging me or conducting thorough investigations. They could not prove that there was a link between me and the email sender, John Doe.

He said the false accusations affected his life, job and reputation and exposed the legal system and how they can get things wrong.

Govender said conditions in the prison were inhumane – with no water or sanitation. He added:

I am an amputee, so the circumstances of my stay in prison was worse due to my physical challenges. I thank my family and friends for supporting me during this time.

