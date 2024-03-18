ZESA Boosts Hwange Power Output With Unit 6

The two units at Hwange are poised to enhance daily power generation, aiming for an impressive output of around 1,500MW. Here’s what Minister Moyo had to say:

Currently, we are producing about 1,300MW against a demand ranging from 1,700MW to 2,000MW. Last week, we successfully brought back Unit 6, one of our largest units, which now contributes 150MW.



On April 7, we're set to bring back another 100MW unit, assuming all goes smoothly. This move will raise our production to the targeted 1,500MW.

To address the remaining shortfall, local power generation is also supported by independent power producers, contributing an average of 80MW daily.

This concerted effort aims to minimize reliance on imports, aligning with Zimbabwe’s goal of self-sufficiency.

Additionally, Zimbabwe has ambitious plans for the future. By September 2024, the country intends to install its first utility-scale battery storage system (USBSS).

This large-scale battery storage acts as a giant rechargeable battery, storing excess electricity generated during off-peak hours and releasing it back into the grid during peak demand periods.

Minister Moyo also revealed that the government secured a portion of a US$310 million loan from the Export-Import Bank of India.

This funding will support the refurbishment of six old units at Hwange. However, additional funding remains a priority to ensure sustained progress.

