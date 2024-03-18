Zimbabwe Could Cash In On Growing Interest In Baobab Powder
Rozelle Abramson, the founder of the South Africa-based chilli sauce producer Fynbos Fine Foods, has said the growing global fascination with baobab powder is advantageous for countries like Zimbabwe, which boasts a wealth of baobab trees.
Baobab powder is extracted from the fruit of the baobab tree. It contains nearly four times the vitamin C found in oranges and is a source of essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium.
According to How We Made It in Africa, Zimbabwe is home to an estimated five million baobab trees, with approximately 3.75 million of them situated on communal lands.
This abundance presents a significant opportunity for commercial exploitation.
Entrepreneur Gus Le Breton, whose company B’Ayoba processes baobab into powder and seed oil for export, estimates that Zimbabwe could sustainably harvest around 12 000 tonnes of fruit annually, a substantial increase from the current annual harvest of 1 500 tonnes.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Le Breton played a pivotal role in securing European Union market approval for baobab powder back in 2008.
A prominent manufacturer of milk, beverages, and food products, Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited, has introduced a baobab beverage under its Cascade brand.
Dairibord’s new baobab beverage aims to tap into the demand for indigenous offerings and their associated health benefits.
It is made with real baobab pulp, emphasizing value addition and the commercialization of indigenous foods that were previously underutilized.
Until recently, the market for baobab powder was primarily limited to Africa. However, in 2020, the global market for baobab powder was estimated at US$6 billion, and projections indicate it will reach a revised size of US$8.5 billion by 2027.
More: Pindula News