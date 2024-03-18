Zimbabwe Could Cash In On Growing Interest In Baobab Powder

8 minutes ago Mon, 18 Mar 2024 05:44:15 GMT

Rozelle Abramson, the founder of the South Africa-based chilli sauce producer Fynbos Fine Foods, has said the growing global fascination with baobab powder is advantageous for countries like Zimbabwe, which boasts a wealth of baobab trees.

Baobab powder is extracted from the fruit of the baobab tree. It contains nearly four times the vitamin C found in oranges and is a source of essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

According to How We Made It in Africa, Zimbabwe is home to an estimated five million baobab trees, with approximately 3.75 million of them situated on communal lands.

