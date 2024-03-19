Gutu Man Found Stark Naked In Neighbour's Yard At 3 AM
Christopher Mawarire, a 42-year-old resident of Gutu in Masvingo Province, was recently arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates Court facing allegations of public indecency.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 13, 2024, around 3 AM, the complainants—residents of Testwood Farm in Masvingo—were jolted awake by mysterious voices outside their home.
Curiosity led them to venture into their yard, where they made a startling discovery: Mawarire and an accomplice were both naked near the fowl run.
The identity of the accomplice remains shrouded in mystery, as they swiftly fled the scene.
The matter was promptly reported to the police, resulting in Mawarire’s arrest. His trial is scheduled for March 28, 2024.
Public indecency refers to behaviour that violates societal norms and decency standards in a public setting.
Legally, it encompasses actions or conduct that is considered offensive, lewd, or inappropriate when performed openly where others can witness it. Such acts may include nudity, sexual exposure, or offensive gestures.
For instance, if an individual engages in sexual acts or exposes their private parts in a public place, they could be charged with public indecency.
More: Pindula News