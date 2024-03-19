Gutu Man Found Stark Naked In Neighbour's Yard At 3 AM

8 minutes ago Tue, 19 Mar 2024 08:33:20 GMT

Christopher Mawarire, a 42-year-old resident of Gutu in Masvingo Province, was recently arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates Court facing allegations of public indecency.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 13, 2024, around 3 AM, the complainants—residents of Testwood Farm in Masvingo—were jolted awake by mysterious voices outside their home.

Curiosity led them to venture into their yard, where they made a startling discovery: Mawarire and an accomplice were both naked near the fowl run.

