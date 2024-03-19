Two Poachers Gunned Down, Three Arrested In Mid-Zambezi

5 minutes ago Tue, 19 Mar 2024 11:22:17 GMT

In a recent incident in Katombora, Middle Zambezi Valley, two suspected poachers met a fatal end after engaging in a firefight with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife (Zimparks) rangers.

The confrontation resulted in the deaths of the poachers, while three others were apprehended.

The rangers acted swiftly to protect wildlife and recovered 15 elephant tusks, along with a rifle and ammunition.

Feedback