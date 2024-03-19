Two Poachers Gunned Down, Three Arrested In Mid-Zambezi
In a recent incident in Katombora, Middle Zambezi Valley, two suspected poachers met a fatal end after engaging in a firefight with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife (Zimparks) rangers.
The confrontation resulted in the deaths of the poachers, while three others were apprehended.
The rangers acted swiftly to protect wildlife and recovered 15 elephant tusks, along with a rifle and ammunition.
Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident posting on X:
2 suspected poachers were gunned down in Katombora (Mid Zambezi) after an exchange of fire with @Zimparks rangers while 3 were arrested. 15 tusks, 375 rifle, 5 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Investigations are in progress.
Poaching remains a critical issue in Zimbabwe, threatening the country’s rich wildlife heritage.
A recent investigation revealed a cyanide scandal implicating authorities and a mysterious Chinese businesswoman named Li Song.
According to The NewsHawks report, a staggering 40 tonnes and a pallet containing 1.1 tonnes of cyanide were clandestinely and unlawfully stored at a warehouse in Bulawayo.
Cyanide, commonly associated with mining, is also used by poachers, with recent reports suggest that over 300 elephants have died in Hwange National Park due to poachers lacing watering holes and salt licks with cyanide.
