Govt Accused Of Using "Euphemisms" To Downplay Gukurahundi

In the last 40 years, ZANU PF has been trying without success to kill the Gukurahundi Genocide issue. Genocide is a crime under international law.

It was defined in 1948 as acts with intent to destroy in whole or in part, national, ethnic, religious or racial group by the United Nations Genocide Convention and Zimbabwe’s Gukurahundi Genocide has all the features of a Genocide.

The genocide nomenclature, has, however, been deliberately avoided by ZANU and the government as part of its continuing efforts to conceal the massive killings in Matabeleland.

They rather use inaccurate terminology meant to mislead the public, terminology that accuses the victims of being responsible for the crime.

This, however, is normal in Genocide situations. The victims are variously accused and labelled to set them apart from the rest of the population for purposes of extermination.

Part of the criminal effort to bury the crime is found in the inappropriate language they use to project the killings as an ordinary military operation…

To say Gukurahundi is a conflict is a gross misrepresentation of facts. Conflict takes two or more sides using violence on the upper scale to resolve their differences such as in war. There was no war or conflict after Rhodesia became Zimbabwe.