Henrietta Rushwaya Arrested

4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Mar 2024 06:20:25 GMT

Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been arrested on allegations related to an undisclosed mining transaction. The police, however, have chosen not to disclose any details until her court appearance.

On Tuesday evening, Rushwaya was in custody, cooperating with the ongoing investigations.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to The Herald: He said:

