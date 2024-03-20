Mnangagwa Appoints Jessie Majome As Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Chairperson
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Fungayi Jessie Majome, the former Harare West MDC-T MP, as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), effective immediately.
The announcement was made by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet on Tuesday, March 19, who stated:
In terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President has appointed Ms. Fungayi Jessie Majome as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission with immediate effect.Feedback
Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome holds a Bachelor of Laws, a Post Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, and a Master of Laws in Constitutional Law, Development Law, Human Rights Law and Administrative Law.
Ms Majome has wide experience in Public Administration as a former Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development, and as Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs among other key policy-level positions.
Majome takes over from Elasto Hilarious Mugwadi.
Mnangagwa also appointed Michael Reza as the new Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
