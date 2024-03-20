Mnangagwa Appoints Michael Reza As ZACC Chairperson

4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Mar 2024 04:53:22 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Michael Reza as the new Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Reza, who previously served as the acting Deputy Prosecutor-General, steps into this crucial role to lead the fight against corruption in the country.

Reza takes over from Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who was redeployed to the position of Prosecutor-General.

