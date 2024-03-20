Mnangagwa Appoints Michael Reza As ZACC Chairperson
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Michael Reza as the new Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
Reza, who previously served as the acting Deputy Prosecutor-General, steps into this crucial role to lead the fight against corruption in the country.
Reza takes over from Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who was redeployed to the position of Prosecutor-General.
The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 20. Reads the statement:
His Excellency the President has, in terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 254 of the Constitution, appointed Mr. Michael Reza as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with immediate effect.
Mr. Michael Reza holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Midlands State University.
He has also undergone training in the handling of money laundering and asset forfeiture in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi under the sponsorship of the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime.
Mr. Reza possesses vast experience in criminal investigations and prosecution and has handled corruption cases at the highest level.
He has prosecuted serious crimes in the country’s Courts for over a decade.
As a prosecutor, Reza gained notoriety for actively pursuing political trials against opposition activists.
His list of targets includes prominent figures such as Tendai Biti, Fadzayi Mahere, Joana Mamombe, Jacob Mafume, Cecilia Chimbiri, Makomborero Haruzivishe, Evan Mawarire, Job Sikhala, author Tsitsi Dangarembga, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, and the international rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga.
Meanwhile, Mnangagwa also appointed, Fungayi Jessie Majome, who was a ZACC commissioner, as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).
More: Pindula News